"Witnesses are eyes and ears of the courts", says Delhi HC Chief Justice

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, inaugurated the second vulnerable witness deposition complex in the Tees Hazari Court on Tuesday.

Highlighting the importance of witnesses the Chief justice said that "witnesses are the eyes and ears of the court."

While addressing the judges of Delhi High court and District Court he said that it is a constitutional duty to ensure the court remains accessible to the common public, that is to the victim, the accused, the witnesses and to everyone who could be considered as a potential stakeholder of the justice delivery system.

"The witnesses are regarded as the eyes and ears of the courts as the witness plays an integral role in bringing the truth home in a case. And it is precisely because of this reason that the witness finds himself or herself at a vulnerable spot in the system," he said.

He said that it is, therefore, extremely important that such new ideas are adopted in all courts and this particular class of witness is provided a secure environment to depose freely.

"The provisions of the vulnerable witness deposition complex would go a long way not only in promoting access to justice for all and also promoting faith in the judicial system," he added.

He also appreciated the building's maintenance and the constitution committee for making such a complex in such a short time.



Lauding the new structure he said, "This complex is better than my chamber and adjoining rooms to my chamber. They have done very hard work. I hope they will construct the same kind of system in all the courts in Delhi and the rest of the country will follow the Delhi High court."

"I must convey that the establishment of this complex is the first step we must constantly endeavour to sensitise all the stakeholders in the system regarding the function and true essence of such complexes that I am sure that judicial officers entrusted with this function will ensure the same," he added.

This program was attended by Justice Suresh Kait, the chairman of the building maintenance and construction committee of Tees Hazari court, justice Mukta Gupta, justice Anu Malhotra, justice Yogesh Khanna and other justice of the Delhi High Court and judges of the District Court.

Justice Mukta Gupta shed light on the categories of vulnerable witnesses and witness protection schemes. She also highlighted the more VWD rooms.

She said earlier there were four rooms in the complex, two for each district but more rooms were needed after the scope of the definition of the vulnerable witness was broadened by the Supreme court in the Tukaram Wadade vs State of Maharashtra case.

The newly inaugurated complex has separate ways for witnesses, the accused and the judges. It has also other facilities for witnesses and child witnesses.

Now the court complex has four rooms for each district namely central and west respectively. (ANI)

