MJ Akbar (File photo)
MJ Akbar (File photo)

Witnesses depose before Delhi court in MJ Akbar defamation case

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:57 IST

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Two more witnesses cross-examined in connection with a defamation case filed by former union minister MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani after she levelled sexual harassment charges against him.
Tapan Chaki and Sunil Gujral appeared before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal, where they were cross-examined by Ramani's counsel Rebecca John.
Tapan Chaki was Akbar's neighbour and publisher of his newspaper Asian Age, while Sunil Gujral was the former colleague, publisher and printer of Sunday Guardian, founded by Akbar.
During the cross-examination, Gujral said that he had never heard anything negative about Akbar.
"In my capacity as a neighbour, friend and a colleague, I had never heard anything negative about him. I found him a very hardworking man, keeping long working hours and travelling for political stories," he deposed before the court.
Gujral said that the revelations tarnished Akbar's image in his eyes and came as a surprise to most of the people.
Another witness, Chaki told the court that it is incorrect to suggest that he deliberately feigned ignorance about reading the tweets and articles of multiple other women against Akbar.
The court has now fixed August 2 for cross-examination of other witnesses in the case.
Akbar had also appeared several times before the court for cross-examination.
Ramani had on April 10 pleaded not guilty before the court and claimed trial after the court framed defamation charges against her on a criminal complaint of Akbar.
In one of the past hearings, the ACMM had also granted a permanent exemption to Ramani from personal appearance in the hearings to follow.
In February, Ramani was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000. She was the first woman to accuse Akbar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo campaign.
Akbar had filed a defamation case against the journalist for accusing him of sexual misconduct. The allegations levelled against him forced him to resign from the Union Cabinet on October 17, 2018. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:16 IST

Bihar flood: 3-storey house collapses in Sitamarhi

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): A three-storey house collapsed due to floods in Bihar on Wednesday. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:13 IST

Uttarakhand: Ambulance carrying pregnant woman gets stuck due to...

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 17 (ANI): An ambulance carrying a pregnant woman got stuck in the landslide-affected area in the district on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:09 IST

Manipur floods: BSF carries out relief work in districts along...

Mamit (Mizoram) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday carried out relief work in flood-affected districts of Mizoram situated along the India-Bangladesh border.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:05 IST

PC Chacko writes to Sheila Dikshit, says three working...

New Delhi [India], July 17(ANI): The internal rift in Delhi Congress intensified after Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko on Wednesday informed the state Congress chief Sheila Dikshit that the three working presidents in the state will work independently.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:01 IST

No role of state govt: ADG Police, Patna on RSS member's detail row

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): ADG of Police, Patna GS Gangwar on Wednesday said that the letter seeking details of RSS members in the state was issued by a Superintendent of Police in his capacity and the government had no role to play in it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:44 IST

Goa: Heroin worth Rs 93,000 seized, 2 arrested

North Goa (Goa) [India], July 17 (ANI): A man and a woman have been arrested for possessing heroin worth Rs 93,000, Goa Police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:37 IST

Lok Sabha passes NIA (Amendment) Bill; Shah assures against its misuse

New Delhi (India) July 17 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 with Home Minister Amit Shah assuring the House against its misuse.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:32 IST

Goa: IMD predicts heavy rain fall, issues warning for fishermen

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 17 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall across the state and the adjoining areas.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:30 IST

K'taka crisis: Venugopal says SC order raises apprehensions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): Congress in-charge for Karnataka, KC Venugopal on Wednesday said the Supreme Court's verdict in the rebel MLAs case has raised apprehensions throughout the country about the internvention of courts in the process of legislature after it held that dissid

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:28 IST

Centre has approved 65 measures to enhance Army's capabilities:...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Centre has approved 65 recommendation to enhance the capability and rebalance the expenditure of the Indian Army, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:27 IST

BJP MP raises in RS issue of alleged misbehaviour with woman journalist

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): BJP MP Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday raised the issue of alleged misbehaviour with a woman journalist of a private news channel and urged the Chair to refer the matter to the Ethics Committee of Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:15 IST

AIIMS forensic dept calls for one-stop sexual assault...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): In a symposium on the 'Role of Forensic DNA Technology in Expediting Justice and Fighting Crime' held here on Wednesday, an expert panel led by the forensic department of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) called for country-wide implementation of one-sto

Read More
iocl