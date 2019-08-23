Woman accuses husband of giving triple-talaq over property dispute

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district has accused her husband of giving her triple talaq over a property dispute.

Victim Kulsum Jahan has alleged that her husband Ziya Ul Rehman, who was previously married to another woman had been continuously pressurising her for transferring her property in his name and later gave her a triple-talaq after she refused to do so.

"My husband forcefully tried to take away the property which is in my name. He frequently used to abuse me physically. He used to say that he doesn't want any kind of relationship with me. But I took my stand and told him that I will not leave the house following which he gave me Triple Talaq," said Jahan.

She also alleged that her husband has given her death threats for surrendering the property to her.

According to Jahan, Rehman is a well-off man with over ten properties in the city and children of his first wife are also instigating him to throw her out of the house.

"I am his second wife. He has six children with her first wife. They are also supporting him and instigating him to take possession of my house", Jahan claimed.

Jahan has also registered a police complaint in this regard.

"A case has been filed against Rehman, under relevant sections and we will soon arrest him," Alok Kuman Jaiswal, Assistant Superintendent of Police from Sambhal Kotwali Police Station. (ANI)

