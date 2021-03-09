Woman, allegedly beaten by former Union minister, denies reports

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Hemalata, the woman who was allegedly beaten by former Union minister Ashok Gajapati Raju, on Monday denied any such incident having taken place and accused the YSR Congress of twisting the matter and spreading fake news.

"An Arti thali caught fire and he was just dousing the fire on that plate," the woman said. She alleged that YSR Congress members are twisting the matter and speading wrong news.

Gajapati Raju speaking to ANI over phone, said, "I tapped an Arti plate which was in the hands of a woman and did not manhandle any woman."



It was reported that former Union minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader Ashok Gajapati Raju allegedly manhandled a woman during an election campaign today in Vizianagaram.

However, the local police are not confirming the incident.

Vizianagaram Two Town Circle Inspector told ANI over phone that no such incident came to their notice. However, they are inquiring into the matter.

Today was the last day for campaigning for municipal elections in Andhra Pradesh. Ashok Gajapati was taking part in the campaign. (ANI)

