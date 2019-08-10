Woman allegedly molested, beaten by neighbour in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A woman has alleged that her neighbour molested and beaten her here on Friday. She also alleged that her relative, who was with her, was also beaten up by the neighbour.

"The woman complained that her neighbour has beaten and molested her. She also said that her relative was also beaten up. The medical examination was conducted and FIR was lodged under IPC section 354. The accused has been arrested and is being interrogated," said Shailendra Singh Chouhan, ASP, Indore.

IPC Section 354 is invoked for assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

