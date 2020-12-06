Woman alleges rape by police inspector in UP's Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): A woman has alleged that she was raped by a police inspector in Quarsi area of the district following which the inspector was suspended.



Speaking to media on Saturday, Kuldeep Singh, SP City said, "Based on the complaint of the victim at police station Quarsi, a case has been registered. The woman has accused a Crime Branch inspector of raping her and indulging in indecent conversation with her on the phone."

"The inspector has been suspended and further probe is underway," the SP added. (ANI)

