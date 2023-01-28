Woman arrested for creating ruckus outside Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Mumbai Police arrested a woman for allegedly creating ruckus outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.



The incident took place on Friday morning outside Mumbai airport when the accused woman allegedly manhandled, abused and shouted at police personnel.

"Mumbai Police arrested a woman who created a ruckus outside the domestic airport on January 26. A case was registered against her under IPC section 353. Further investigation underway," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8) Dikshit Gedam.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

