Woman arrested for killing neighbour's son on superstition she would thereby conceive child of her own

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): A woman has been arrested for killing her neighbour's child on the superstition that if she does so, then she would be blessed with a child of her own.

Four years ago, a tantric suggested to the woman, who was unable to conceive a child of her own, that if she wants to conceive, she must sacrifice a child.

According to DCP Pranav Tayal, the accused was identified as Neelam Gupta, 25, resident of village Sundabal, PS Sursa, District Hardoi, U.P. The team of police station Budh Vihar has succeeded in nabbing the murder accused of the 3-year-old child.

In desperation to have a child of her own, she decided to kill the son of her neighbour to make the almighty happy, as per the police.



As per the DCP, on March 20, information regarding the missing of a child age-3.5 years was received in PS Budh Vihar. Meanwhile, during the search operation, one of the staff noticed a white colour bag on the roof of the adjacent house. The way it was kept, raised suspicion in the minds of police personnel. Therefore, they immediately went near to the bag and opened it and found the body of the said child inside.

The deceased child had some injury marks on his neck and on prima facie observation, he happened to be strangulated. Subsequently, statements of the deceased's father namely Dayaram Gupta were recorded and accordingly a Case FIR u/s 302 IPC was registered in PS Budh Vihar and investigation was taken up.

During the course of interrogation, it was revealed that the last time the child was seen with one of the neighbors namely Neelam. After sustained questioning in which the accused tried to mislead the police, she confessed her guilt of committing the murder when the boy was alone playing on the roof.

During the course of interrogation, she revealed that she got married in 2013 and did not have a kid despite medical aid. She informed that she was under a lot of pressure to conceive due to taunts of her in-laws and society. Therefore, she approached a Tantric in Hardoi four years back who suggested her at that time to sacrifice a child if she wants to conceive, police said.

The police added, in sheer desperation to have a kid of her own, she decided to kill the son of her neighbor to make the almighty happy. Accordingly, on 20.03.21, she visited the roof of the building in which all the families stayed together in the absence of family members and executed her plan. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

