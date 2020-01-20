Woman arrested with two live cartridges at Jama Masjid metro station

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday nabbed a 46-year-old woman with two live cartridges at Jama Masjid metro station in the national capital.

According to officials, the incident took place at 1:22 pm on Monday.

The woman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, was held during baggage screening through the X-BIS machine at Jama Masjid metro station, during which detected two live rounds of .315 bore were recovered from her handbag.

"On inquiry, she could not produce any valid document. The matter was informed to senior officers of CISF and Station Controller. Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP) was called," officials said.

The woman, along with the seized live rounds, was handed over to the police for further legal action in the matter. (ANI)

