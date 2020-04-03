Woman attacks on duty policeman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 3 (ANI): A woman on Friday allegedly attacked an on-duty Telangana policeman who had stopped her at a checkpost here.

According to police, the woman was riding a bike along with two others, when they were flagged down at the Lalapet checkpost for violating lockdown rules put in place in the wake of spread of coronavirus.

While a police man was handing out traffic challan, the woman entered into an argument with the official and was also seen grabbing his collar.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, ACP Malkajgiri said: "Three people were travelling on a single bike. Officials at Lalapet checkpost stopped them as they were violating the lockdown rules. While a challan was being issued, the woman and her boyfriend argued with the police officer and shook his collar. A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway."

There has been reports of incidents of attacks on doctors, policemen, health officials from several parts of the country amid the lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Earlier today in the national capital Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Home Ministry told a press briefing that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has written to State governments to take strict action in cases of attack on healthcare and frontline workers and ensure the security to the medical fraternity.

She said two more helplines 1930 (all India toll-free number) and 1944 (dedicated to the Northeast) have been introduced for such complaints.

Recently an FIR was registered against six persons from Tablighi Jamaat who were in quarantine at a Ghaziabad Hospital for misbehaving with the hospital staff. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against them, terming them as "enemies of humanity."

In another case three persons were arrested in Aligarh on charges of pelting stones at a police team in the Bannadevi area of the city.

In Indore city police on Thursday said that seven people had been arrested in connection with pelting stones at health workers who had gone to screen people for COVID-19. (ANI)

