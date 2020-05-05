Woman attendant at AIIMS Rishikesh tests positive for COVID-19

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): A woman, attending to a patient admitted in the Urology ward of AIIMS Rishikesh on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.

"She has been admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital. Contact tracing is being done," said Harish Mohan Thapliyal, PRO of AIIMS Rishikesh.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand has so far reported 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 39 cured or discharged cases and one death. (ANI)

