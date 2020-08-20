Woman beaten up by six persons in MP's Guna, all accused arrested

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): A woman was allegedly beaten up by six persons over land issues in Guna, according to the police.

"An incident was reported from Guna village that a woman was beaten up by six people allegedly over land issues," the Khargapur Police said on Wednesday.

A case had been registered and all accused have been arrested.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

