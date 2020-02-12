Woman burnt to death under mysterious circumstances in Bihar

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): An elderly woman was burnt to death under mysterious circumstances in Mahant Maniyari village, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the age of the woman was estimated to be around 65. The burnt body was found in a house.

Speaking to reporters, Krishna Murari Prasad, Deputy Superintendent of Police, East, said: "A woman aged between 60 and 65 was found burnt under mysterious circumstances."

"The woman was sleeping in the house. She was found burnt when her husband came home in the morning," he said.

"We are investigating the matter from all angles," he added.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination. Further investigation will be done after getting the report. (ANI)

