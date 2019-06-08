Woman caught on camera beating mother-in-law, held

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], June 8 (ANI): The woman, who was caught on camera mercilessly beating her elderly mother-in-law in Haryana, has been arrested, informed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

"Action has been taken and the woman who had beaten her mother-in-law has been arrested. An investigation is being done, further action will be taken," Khattar told ANI.

In the video, filmed by neighbours on phone, the daughter-in-law could be seen grabbing the old woman by the hair and beating her mercilessly in Niwaz Nagar village of Haryana's Mahendragarh district.

The clip was widely shared on social media and caused outrage with the chief minister condemning the horrific incident.

"This is deplorable and condemnable, such behaviour should not be tolerated in a civilised society. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested," the Chief Minister tweeted.

After the video went viral, the police launched a massive search to reach the old woman, following which she was taken for a medical check-up.

"She will be taken to wherever she wants to go," the police said. (ANI)

