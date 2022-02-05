Woman cheated in pretext of exchanging earrings from bundle of notes

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): A 31-year-old woman in Delhi was allegedly duped by some unidentified persons under the pretext of exchanging her earings from the bundles of notes, police informed on Friday.

A Police Control Room (PCR) Call was received in Delhi's Hauz Khas police station regarding the incident.



"The complainant said that she was cheated on the pretext of exchanging earrings from the bundle of notes," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Benita Mary Jaiker informed.

On the basis of the woman's input, the case was registered under sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

