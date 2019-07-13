Woman, child killed in road mishap in Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): A woman and child died while three others were injured after the car they were travelling in met with an accident near Naina Devi on Friday.

Five people were in the car when the accident took place.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals, where they were given initial treatment before being referred to the PGI Hospital in Chandigarh.

Further probe is on. (ANI)

