Woman commits suicide by jumping in front of Delhi metro train

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 11:18 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 2 (ANI): A 40-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at Jhandewalan station on Monday morning.
According to police, a PCR call was received at 8.50 am at Police Station Raja Garden Metro that a woman has fallen on the track at Jhandewalan Metro Station. She was found dead when police reached the spot.
As per the initial enquiries, she allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a metro train.
The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained.
The body has been shifted to Lady Harding Medical College for postmortem. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 12:48 IST

iocl