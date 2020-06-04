Police officials at the bank in Kollam, Kerala where the woman committed suicide on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Woman commits suicide inside bank in Kerala's Kollam

ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2020 05:42 IST

Kollam (Kerala) [India], June 4 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a woman committed suicide by setting herself on fire inside a co-operative bank in Kollam on Wednesday.
According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sathyavathi, and she was working with Puthukalam Service Co-operative Bank, as a temporary employee.
"Though witnesses told us that she was undergoing issues related to the job, we are yet to ascertain the reason for suicide," the police said.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

