Woman, daughter found dead at their residence in Haryana's Panipat

Panipat (Haryana) [India], July 19 (ANI): A woman and her daughter were found dead at their residence in Panipat, police said on Saturday.

Sunil Kumar, SHO Model Town police station said: "The woman and her daughter were found dead at their apartment with their throats slit. Also, stab wounds were found on the bodies."

Police reached the spot after the incident was reported by neighbours on Friday night.

An FIR has been registered in the case and further investigation is underway, the SHO said. (ANI)

