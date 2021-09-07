Woman, daughter, son die by suicide in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): A woman, her daughter and her son died by suicide in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road in Thane on Tuesday, said the police.

As per the information shared by the police, the three embraced death by consuming sleeping pills.



The three have been identified as 47-year-old Nasreen Bano, a resident of Narendra Park building in the Naya Nagar complex, her 21-year-old daughter Sadad Najh and 13-year-old son Mohammad Arsh.

After getting information about the suicide, the Naya Nagar police took the three bodies in their possession and sent them to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem.

A case was registered under alternative dispute resolution (ADR). (ANI)

