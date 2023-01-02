Woman delivers baby girl at third attempt after 30 weeks of pregnancy

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): A 41-year-old woman, who became pregnant through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) on the third attempt, gave birth to a baby girl after a 30-week cycle at a private hospital in the national capital on New Year's eve.

The woman started experiencing lower abdominal pain on the night of December 30 and informed her doctors. Sensing a risk as she had gone into labour at weeks, doctors asked her to report to the labour room immediately.

The doctors informed her that there were many complications in her pregnancy. Concerns for the medicos largely stemmed from the fact that she had undergone a previous Caesarean section six years ago after going into advanced labour for Fetal Distress. While she delivered, the baby died at four years of age due to hypoxemic ischemic encephalopathy.

Subsequently, she underwent two IVFs privately which failed. However, at the third attempt at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she managed to conceive.

After many struggles, a baby was finally on the way and was to be a gift from god for the family.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Ruma Satwik, senior consultant, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "There were many challenges during the management of the case. Her present pregnancy was complicated because of frank diabetes mellitus, requiring administration of insulin. Besides she had gone into preterm labour. Preterm labour in diabetic mothers can lead to multiple complications in the baby, including difficulty in breathing requiring ventilator support, metabolic complications like jaundice, low blood sugar in the baby, and acquired infections, among others."

"The doctors made an attempt at the labour room to get time for delivery in order to give steroid injections for the baby's lung maturation. But the labour proceeded to the point of no return," Dr Satwik added.

"The patient insisted on a C-section. An urgent delivery through LSCS was planned. The neonatal intensive care unit was informed of this impending birth. The senior most doctor on call that night was present for this Cesarean birth both from the obstetrics and neonatology side," she added.

"A team of ten members, including doctors, nurses and technicians from Obstetrics, Neonatology and Anaesthesia departments, safely brought a babygirl, weighing 1.88 kg, into this world in the wee hours of December 31. The surgery which started at 2.30 am, took 2 hours," she informed.

"Today, the baby is more than 48-hours-old and in a stable state. She is breathing on her own and accepting her mother's feeds through a nasal tube. The neonatologist is hopeful of sending her back home in a stable condition soon," Dr. Satwik added. (ANI)