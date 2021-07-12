Woman delivers baby inside train at Bhubaneswar railway station

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 12 (ANI): A 27-year-old woman gave birth to a baby boy inside a coach of Howrah-Yesvantpur Express at Bhubaneswar railway station on July 10.

The woman, Ayesha Khatun, gave birth to a baby boy at 4.55 pm with the assistance of the 'Meri Saheli' team, a special group of volunteers formed by Railways for providing assistance to woman passengers.

After the medical check-up of both mother and the infant, Bhubaneswar station director Chittaranjan Nayak offered her departure ticket with snacks as a token of love and affection on Sunday.



The mother of the newborn expressed her gratitude to those who helped her.

"I was travelling in Howrah-Yesvantpur Express to reach Yesvantpur. I started experiencing severe liver pain nearby Cuttack station and delivered a baby boy with the assistance of railway didi and doctors at Bhubaneswar railway station. Later, I have been carried out to the hospital for further treatment. I am quite healthy with my newborn baby. Today I will travel to Yesvantpur by train, for that, the railway has gifted me tickets to board," Ayesha told ANI.

"I want to thank people for helping me and providing us the return ticket. I am fine and we will now go to Bengaluru," she said.

According to Bhubaneswar Station Director, they received information from Cuttack by ticket collector on board that a pregnant woman was experiencing liver pain inside a coach of Howrah-Yesvantpur Express (02245).

"We immediately informed Meri Saheli group, health team, and other officials at Bhubaneswar station. With the help of this team, the woman delivered a baby boy. After primary medical treatment at the station, a team of doctors said mother and newborn both are healthy. As per the suggestion of doctors, the mother and baby boy were sifted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. On the instruction of CPRO, I offered her departure tickets with snacks as a token of love and affection," Nayak said. (ANI)

