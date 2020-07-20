Woman delivers baby under tree after hospital denies admission in Telangana's Jangaon

Jangaon (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): A woman delivered a baby under a tree outside a hospital after she was denied admission even after she complained of labor pain at Jangaon Telangana.

Fatima Bee, the Mother of the pregnant Women Sheikh Bee said that she took her daughter to the hospital at around 10 am.

"We got my daughter to this hospital in 108 Ambulance service in the morning around 10 after she complained of labour pain. The doctor checked my daughter and asked us to take her to Warangal. We were consulting the doctor from the beginning but I do not know why they denied to admit her over here," she said.

"We did not even get 108 Ambulance facility to shift her from here to Warangal. Later my daughter fainted due to the pains and finally delivered the baby near a tree," she added.

Fatima Bee further said that after knowing about it, nurses and doctors from the hospital rushed outside and took her inside the hospital.

"My daughter is blessed with a baby boy and now we do not know the condition of the mother and the child. My daughter has three daughters, the first two daughters were born in Gajwel and the third daughter was born in this hospital. We have all the records of my daughter getting checked in this hospital," she said. (ANI)

