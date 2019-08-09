Woman delivers stillborn baby in toilet of Haryana hospital

Tohana [Haryana], Aug 09 (ANI): A startling incident has come to the fore in Haryana's Tohana district, wherein a woman delivered a child in the toilet of a government hospital.

As no lights were available in the toilet, the doctor on duty had to use a flashlight. While the baby was stillborn, the mother is said to be out of danger.

Enraged by the incident, the family of the woman claimed the staff of the hospital fooled them, as earlier, they were told that a normal delivery would not be possible and the woman will have to undergo an operation.

"We were eating food when some hospital staff came and said that she has given birth to a stillborn child. How is that possible as they earlier told us normal delivery is not possible and gave us the time of 4 pm for an operation. It is sheer negligence of the staff. There were no lights in the washroom, they were using a mobile torch," her aunt said.

However, the hospital denied allegations of the woman's family, saying the lady went to use the washroom and her water broke, therefore, the baby had to be delivered in the toilet itself.

"We had done an ultrasound earlier and it was clear that the baby was already dead. When she went to use the washroom, the water broke out, and due to urgency, we had to deliver the baby there itself," said the on-duty doctor Sachin Kumar.


