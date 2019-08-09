 As no lights were available in the toilet, the doctor on duty had to use the flashlight. While the baby was stillborn, the mother is said to be out of danger.
 As no lights were available in the toilet, the doctor on duty had to use the flashlight. While the baby was stillborn, the mother is said to be out of danger.

Woman delivers stillborn baby in toilet of Haryana hospital

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:40 IST

Tohana [Haryana], Aug 09 (ANI): A startling incident has come to the fore in Haryana's Tohana district, wherein a woman delivered a child in the toilet of a government hospital.
As no lights were available in the toilet, the doctor on duty had to use a flashlight. While the baby was stillborn, the mother is said to be out of danger.
Enraged by the incident, the family of the woman claimed the staff of the hospital fooled them, as earlier, they were told that a normal delivery would not be possible and the woman will have to undergo an operation.
"We were eating food when some hospital staff came and said that she has given birth to a stillborn child. How is that possible as they earlier told us normal delivery is not possible and gave us the time of 4 pm for an operation. It is sheer negligence of the staff. There were no lights in the washroom, they were using a mobile torch," her aunt said.
However, the hospital denied allegations of the woman's family, saying the lady went to use the washroom and her water broke, therefore, the baby had to be delivered in the toilet itself.
"We had done an ultrasound earlier and it was clear that the baby was already dead. When she went to use the washroom, the water broke out, and due to urgency, we had to deliver the baby there itself," said the on-duty doctor Sachin Kumar. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 16:05 IST

Jago Bangla case: Derek O'Brien appears before CBI

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Friday appeared before Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with Jago Bangla case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 16:02 IST

Art 370: Wish to invest in J-K, govt's move will generate...

New Delhi (India), Aug 9 (ANI): Welcoming government's move to scrap Article 370, Medanta hospitals chairman Dr Naresh Trehan on Friday said that he was ready to invest in Jammu and Kashmir once the situation normalises.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:55 IST

DMK wins Vellore Lok Sabha bypoll

Chennai (Tami Nadu) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): DMK on Friday won the Lok Sabha bye-election in Vellore in Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:48 IST

Flood-like situation in Kerala affects normal life, rescue...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Following incessant rains, rivers in Kerala have swelled causing excess water to entre low lying areas of the state, resulting to flood-like situation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:23 IST

Payal Tadvi suicide case: Bombay HC grants bail to three doctors...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to three doctors, who are accused of abetting Payal Tadvi to commit suicide.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:20 IST

Adityanath takes part in UP govt's plantation drive

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): In a bid to create a new record, the Uttar Pradesh government began a plantation drive on Friday with a target of planting 22 crore saplings on the occasion of 'Kranti Diwas'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:16 IST

Normalcy returning to Jammu: Official

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Amid a security clampdown and suspension of internet services in the state, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Friday said that normalcy is returning to the province and that the authorities are doing everything in their power to facilitate t

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:05 IST

Naidu for code of conduct for lawmakers

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI) Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called upon political parties to frame a code of conduct for its legislators on their behaviour in Parliament and Assemblies that should bar members from rushing to the well of the House, shouting of slogans, carrying of ba

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:53 IST

It is up to BJP Govt to develop trust, peace in Kashmir:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Congress leader Deepender Hooda on Friday said that it is up to the BJP government to go beyond politics to develop trust and peace in the Kashmir valley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:49 IST

Moin Qureshi case: Sana Satish Babu sent to judicial custody till Aug 23

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A special court on Friday sent businessman Sana Satish Babu to judicial custody till August 23 for questioning in connection with a money laundering case related to controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:47 IST

Delhi HC adjourns hearing in Kapil Mishra's plea challenging...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned till September 4 the hearing on AAP rebel MLA Kapil Mishra's plea challenging his disqualification from Delhi Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:47 IST

Has headless Congress become brainless: Naqvi

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday criticised the Congress party for opposing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and asked whether the party, which is currently "headless", has become "brainless" as well.

Read More
iocl