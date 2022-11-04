Woman dies after battling for life for six days following gang-rape, accused arrested

Ajmer/Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 3 (ANI): A woman who was allegedly gang raped in Rajasthan's Ajmer district last month, died during treatment at a hospital on Wednesday, police said.

The police have not registered any FIR of rape so far despite her father's complaint in this regard to the police on the day after the crime.

The father of the 23-year-old victim alleged that his daughter had been kidnapped by one history-sheeter named Shyam Lal Dangoria on October 27 night and was gang-raped by him and his companions in a hotel. She was also beaten by the accused, he said.

The accused with one of his acquaintances fled from the spot after admitting the victim on October 28 morning at JLN hospital, where she died on November 2 after battling for her life for six days.

The police registered a case of attempt to murder against Shyam Lal under section 307 of IPC at Clock Tower Police Station on the statement of the victim's father on October 28, the SHO Mahavir Sharma said.

However, the police did not include section 376 of rape in the FIR.

On Wednesday, people refused to take her body, demanding the police immediately arrest the accused. Subsequently, the police arrested the accused and incorporated section 302 of murder in the FIR against the accused.



However, section 376 of IPC for rape has not been included even after the victim's death.

The police said that the allegations of gang rape levelled by the victim's father were being inquired and more sections if required would be included in the FIR on the basis of the inquiry report.

Ajmer Deputy Superintendent of Police Chhavi Sharma told media on Wednesday that if required after getting the report, section 376 of rape would be included in the FIR. The victim was unconscious when she was admitted to hospital in a serious condition on October 28, and she underwent brain surgery the next day but she died on November 2, she added.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has flayed the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over the issue. BJP alleged that the state's law and order situation deteriorated during Congress rule.

On the other hand, Cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas claimed that the law and order situation is good in Rajasthan. BJP has no issue because they have a guilty conscience due to inflation in the country and are unable to face the public, he added.

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that the law and order situation is much better than that in BJP-ruled states including Madhya Pradesh, UP and Haryana. Therefore, the Rajasthan government does not require any certificate on law and order from BJP, he added.

"We need a certificate from the public which is with us," he added. (ANI)

