Woman dies after being hit by biker making stunt reels in Pune

Pune (Karnataka) [India], March 8 (ANI): Two men have been arrested for causing the death of a woman in a road accident in Pune while making video reels for circulating on social media, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the Palkhi road in Krishna Nagar in the Mohammadwadi area on Monday evening.

The deceased, identified as Taslim Feroz Pathan, 31, was a resident of Adarsh Nagar in Pune.



The accused, Ayan Shaikh and Zayed Javed Shaikh, fled the spot after their two-wheeler hit victim Taslim, the police further said, adding that they later ascertained the identities of the accused and arrested them.

"Ayan was riding the motorcycle and Zayed was filming the video reel while sitting pillion when the two-wheeler hit Pathan, killing her on the spot," said Jaywant Jadhav, Assistant Police Inspector, Wanwadi police station.

He further said that the accused have been booked under sections 304 (a), 331, 279, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. (ANI)

