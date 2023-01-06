Woman dies after her Scooty is hit by truck, "dragged by vehicle" in UP

Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): A thirty-five-year-old woman got killed after her scooty was hit by a speeding truck and reportedly her body got dragged for 3 km by the truck. Later the truck caught fire colliding with the divider in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, said the police.

Assistant Superintendent of police Laxmi Niwas Misra said on Wednesday, "A thirty-five-year-old woman's scooty came under the wheels of a speeding truck in the Mawai Bypass of Kotwali area of Banda district. Due to friction, the truck caught fire and the woman's body got burnt as well."

It was reported that the woman's body got stuck in the truck.

The woman used to work at the Agriculture University as per police sources. The body was sent for post-mortem, confirmed police.



Misra said, "As soon as the police got informed, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire."

Mishra said, "The driver has been arrested."

Students of the Agriculture University blocked the roads for a few hours on Wednesday demanding to install speed-breakers in the area.

Angry students vandalised vehicles and created a ruckus before police reached the spot.

In another cases in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri, twenty-year old Anjali was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car driven by five men and she was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometres under the vehicle. (ANI)

