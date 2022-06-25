Woman dies after tree falls on her car in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25 (ANI): A woman died in Chennai after a tree fell on her car on Friday evening.

The incident took place in the KK Nagar area of the city.



According to police, the 57-year-old woman was returning from her office when the incident took place. She died on the spot while two others were injured.

The injured were admitted to hospital.





Chennai Police registered a case and the investigation is underway.

Heavy rains have been lashing Chennai for the past few days with some areas receiving record-breaking amounts of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department predicted that Chennai will continue to witness light to moderate rain for the next few days.

Rains have been predicted in Chennai as well as other parts of Tamil Nadu as the southwest monsoon has settled over the state. (ANI)

