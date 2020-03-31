Woman dies due to COVID-19 in Indore, death toll in MP rises to 4

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): A woman lost her life in Indore on Monday night due to coronavirus infection taking the total number of deaths due to the virus to four in the state.

The woman named Zareen was 49 years old and was a resident of Chandan Nagar area of the city. She was admitted to Indore's MGM Medical College and Hospital on March 29.

The Health bulletin released by the hospital on Monday stated that 46 samples were sent for COVID-19 testing out of which 33 returned results as negative.

13 samples have been sent again for testing as per the advice given by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). ICMR was not satisfied with the procedure employed for testing and hence suggested a revaluation.

The Union Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total active coronavirus cases to 1,117 as on Monday. (ANI)

