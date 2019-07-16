Police at the spot where woman died during clash over filing up water in Andhra Pradesh.
Police at the spot where woman died during clash over filing up water in Andhra Pradesh.

Woman dies during clash over filling up water in Andhra's Srikakulam

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 02:32 IST

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): A woman died during a clash with another woman over filling up water from a public tap.
This incident took place on Monday in Sompeta town of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.
The deceased, identified as Tatipudi Padma (38) was a resident of Palli Veedhi area in Sompeta.
Narrating the incident, Sompeta Sub Inspector, K Venkatesh said that Padma had an argument with another woman named Teppala Sundaramma over standing in queue for fetching water from a public tap installed at a nearby school.
After a few minutes, the brawl turned intense and both women started manhandling each other with the vessels they were carrying to fetch water.
During the clash, Padma met with severe injuries on chest and head. Later, she slipped and fell down on the road and died on the spot.
A case against Sundaramma has been filed and probe in the matter is underway.
"She got into a clash with another woman in the queue at the public tap. She suffered head and chest injuries, slipped and died on spot. A case has been filed and an investigation in the matter is underway," Venkatesh said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 02:01 IST

Dharmendra Pradhan seeks Jaishankar's help to repatriate 18...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): In another case, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his personal intervention in the release and repatriation of 18 people belonging to Odisha, who were stranded in Dubai for the past four months.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 01:10 IST

Members of AIMIM, CPM, CPI, NC vote against NIA bill

New Delhi, July 16 (ANI): The six members who voted against the bill to amend the NIA Act in the Lok Sabha on Monday belong to four political parties - AIMIM, National Conference, CPI-M and CPI.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:28 IST

Forty years after retirement, IAF man donates over Rs 1 cr to...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): It is rightly said that you can take the soldier out of Army but you cannot take the Army out of the soldier. Meet 74-year-old CBR Prasad, a retired airman who has donated almost entire savings of his life to the Ministry of Defence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:22 IST

Members raise demands about new, pending roads, seek return of...

New Delhi, July 15 (ANI) Members of Lok Sabha on Monday raised demands about pending and new road projects in their constituencies with many of them demanding that Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) should be brought back to Road Transport and Highways Ministry from Finance Ministry.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:01 IST

Telangana, AP to receive moderate rains in 48 hours

Hyderabad [Telangana], July 15 : Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness moderate rains in the next 48 hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:57 IST

Fuel supply issue with IOCL has been resolved: Air India

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Air India (AI) on Monday informed that the issue pertaining to the supply of fuel by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) was resolved after the intervention of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:54 IST

IndiGo flight with 180 passengers makes emergency landing at Goa airport

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 15 (ANI): An IndiGo flight bound for Ahmedabad with around 180 passengers on Monday returned to Goa airport due to some technical snag, an official said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:50 IST

Security forces apprehend NSCN (IM) area commander in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 15 (ANI): Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Assam Police apprehended self-styled Maj Anok Wangsa, Area Commander, Longding-Charaideo-Mon regions of the insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:43 IST

Rishikesh's Lakshman Jhula shut for public

Rishikesh (Uttrakhand) [India], July 15 (ANI): Amid protests by locals, the nearly century-old Laxman Jhula bridge in Rishikesh, was closed for pedestrians on Sunday after a ban was imposed on vehicular movement earlier.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:30 IST

Maharashtra: Cong MP raises questions over less representation...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Hussain Dalwai on Monday said that Muslims have very less representation in the committees constituted by the party for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:26 IST

Dassault Aviation signs MoU with Skill Development Ministry for...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Dassault Aviation on Monday signed an MoU with Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to create a new vocational training program of "Aeronautical Structure and Equipment Fitter" under Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) project and its implementation, t

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:25 IST

Goa: Chandrakant Kavlekar appointed Agriculture Minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 15 (ANI): Days after being inducted into the Goa cabinet, rebel Congress MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar was appointed as Town and country Planning Ministers.

Read More
iocl