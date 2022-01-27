Woman doctor robbed by 3 snatchers in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): A woman was robbed by three men in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh on Wednesday.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, who is a doctor by profession, she was walking in the park in AD Block, Shalimar Bagh on Wednesday evening when three men forcefully robbed her mobile phone, diamond ring and gold chain.



A case has been registered in Shalimar Bagh police station. Delhi Police has formed several teams to nab the culprits in this case.

"CCTV footage is being examined thoroughly and based on the analysis, three suspects have been identified. Raids are being conducted and the accused are expected to be nabbed soon, as teams are working relentlessly on the case," said Delhi Police.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

