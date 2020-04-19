Woman drowned, search on for 3 people after overloaded boat capsises in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 19 (ANI): A woman was drowned while the search is on for three others after an overloaded boat, carrying around 20 to 25 people, capsized in river Ganga here on Saturday.

These people were boating to Patna from Sabalpur with food grains. Many of them came to the shore by themselves while another woman along with her son were rescued by the team.

The boat hit the Pipa bridge and capsized in the river.

After getting the information, the police and SDRF team reached the spot and carried out a rescue operation where one body was pulled out while the SDRF team rescued another woman and her son who were on the boat.

"We got the information about a boat capsized and as soon as we reached the spot, many of the people came to the shore by themselves. We have rescued one woman and recovered a dead body," said Virender Kumar Yadav, SDRF, Patna.

"There were 20-25 people who were carrying food grains when the boat hit Pipa bridge and capsized in the river," he added.

Search is on for three other people. (ANI)

