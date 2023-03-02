Woman duped of 6 lakh rupees in New Delhi

New Delhi [India] March 2 (ANI): A young lady in Delhi was duped of 6 Lakh rupees by fraudsters who were posing as Mumbai Police officers.

Victim Divya (28) is a resident of Munirka in Delhi. While speaking to the ANI she said "On Feb 1 2023 at around 10:30 Am, I received a phone call, the caller introduced herself as Princy Mathew from Fedex Mumbai. She told me that this call is in regard to a parcel having illegal things like Drugs Fake passports, illegal credit cards etc being sent in my name from FedEx Mumbai to Mr Jhang Lin in Taiwan. A parcel was sent on 28 Jan 2023 with 12000/- cash payment with my name and aadhaar details."

She further stated that the caller suggested she complain to the Mumbai police in this regard.

"She forwarded the call to someone who were sounding like Mumbai Police officers and they asked me if aadhar details were shared by me ?" the victim said.



Divya stated that impersonated police officials asked for her bank details to verify the transactions. They told her that there was previously one transaction that was blocked due to the illegal transactions being detected.

"In order to investigate impersonated police officials further asked me to transfer Rs 499999 to their Indusland Bank Account with Payee name Sajal. Then they asked me for another transfer of Rs 98132 otherwise they would freeze the account" the victim said.

After that victim did the IMPS transactions total of Rs 598132. The fraudsters promised her that the money will be refunded post their investigation.

Divya told ANI that 'I transferred the amount in fear of account freeze and fraud activities'.

In this regard, Delhi Police has lodged an FIR U/S 420 in the Cyber Police station of South West District and investigating the matter. (ANI)

