Woman fled Bengaluru over Coronavirus suspicion, tested positive in Agra

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The woman, who had fled Bengaluru after her husband was tested positive for coronavirus, has also been tested positive, according to official reports.

The Bengaluru techie was earlier tested positive for coronavirus after he and his wife returned from Italy recently.

After the man showed symptoms of the disease, his wife allegedly fled Bengaluru and reached Agra on March 9.

Earlier, Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narayan Singh had said that legal action might be taken against the woman's father, as he, a railway employee, gave false information about his daughter.

Meanwhile, the DM has ordered the closing of schools, colleges, malls, theaters in Agra till March 31.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 114 on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said.

Coronavirus, which originated from Chna's Wuhan in December, has so far spread to more than 100 countries and infected more than 1,30,000 people.

The World Health Organisation last week declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic.' (ANI)

