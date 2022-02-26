Woman found dead in Delhi's Jheel Park, investigation underway

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Delhi police has found the corpse of a woman in the Jheel Park area of the city and registered a case, said the police on Saturday.

The police have not found any "foul play" in the investigation so far.

The deceased lady was identified as Snehalata Chawla, 62, hailing from Paharganj.



The body of the deceased was found on Friday following which the police was given the information of the same.

"Prima facie no visible external injuries were found on the body of the deceased person. Accordingly, inquest proceedings under S 174 CrPC have been initiated. Post Mortem of the deceased has been conducted and the report is awaited. So far no foul play has come to light," said the police.

Investigation is underway. (ANI)

