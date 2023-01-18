Woman found dead with throat slit in Bengaluru's Rajakunte

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI): A woman was found dead in a field with her throat slit in Shanubhoganahalli village of Rajakunte in Bengaluru on Tuesday night, police said.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rashi (19), a first-year BA student in a private college in Yelahanka. The accused was identified as Madhu Chandra, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, as per the police.



Rashi was allegedly attacked by Madhu Chandra while she was on her way home from college. Madhu Chandra had an argument with Rashi before killing her, as per the police.

The accused escaped after the act. The reason behind the alleged murder is yet to be known.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

