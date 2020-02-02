Woman found hanging in UP's Gonda

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 2 (ANI): A body of a woman was found hanging from a tree in a village under Colonelganj police station limits.

Police suspect that the deceased committed suicide by hanging herself.

"A case has been registered and the matter is under investigation," Mahendra Kumar, Additional Gonda SP, said while speaking to ANI on Saturday.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

