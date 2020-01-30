Woman found positive for coronavirus in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): The Health Minister of Kerala, KK Shailaja on Thursday said that the woman who was found to be positive for Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) has been kept in isolation at General Hospital in Thrissur.

The woman had returned from Wuhan in China and is in a stable condition.

"Twenty samples were sent for tests out of which one was found to be positive. The patient had returned from Wuhan (China) and is now kept in isolation at General Hospital in Thrissur. She is stable," KK Shailaja informed the media here.

"At least 806 people are under observation in Kerala for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus and 10 are kept in isolation," said the Minister.

She further added that people who returned from China should report to the Health Department.

State Health Department has also advised home quarantine for people returning from China.

All hospitals, including private hospitals, of the state have been directed to monitor patients with symptoms of coronavirus.

Thermal screening facilities are now available at all airports in Kerala.

Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that cause respiratory illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). The symptoms reported in patients with nCoV include acute onset of fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. (ANI)

