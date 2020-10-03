Woman gang-raped in MP's Narsinghpur dies of suicide, CM orders action against 'negligent' officers

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): A woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Narsinghpur here was found hanging on Friday, days after her complaint was not registered by the police.

"A woman died of suicide in Richhai village of Narisinghpur (on Friday). During the investigation, it was found that she came to file a report in Gotitoriya police station on September 28 to file a complaint but it was not registered," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Tiwari told ANI.

"On Friday morning, when she came out of her house, some women talked something bad about her character. Later, she killed herself. We have registered a case now and arrested two accused," he said.



A case under sections 306 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SC/ST Act has been registered.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed stringent action against negligent police personnel including the arrest of station in-charge and also removal of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) in the incident.

"Taking the matter of Khichdi police station area of Narsinghpur with utmost sensitivity, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed for immediate strict action against the negligent officers and the accused," CMO wrote on Twitter.

"The Chief Minister has directions to register a case against the station in-charge for not writing an FIR and directed to arrest and remove additional SP, SDOP with immediate effect. Apart from seeking clarification from the SP, who is on leave, a case has also been registered against the accused," it added.

The Chief Minister said that crime against women will not be tolerated at any cost in the state. (ANI)

