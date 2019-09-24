Woman gang-raped in Odisha's Kalahandi

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The Odisha Police on Monday registered a case against several men for gang-raping a woman at knife-point in Odisha's Kalahandi district.

"The victim in her complaint said that she was raped by 5-6 men. The incident occurred on 14th September as per the complaint. We have registered a case and detained a person in connection with it," said B Gangadhar, Superintendent of Police (SP).

The police said that it took cognizance of the matter after the video of the incident went viral on social media. (ANI)

