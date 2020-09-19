Woman gang-raped in Rajasthan; 2 held

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], September 19 (ANI): A 45-year-old woman was gang-raped under the limits of Tijara police station in Alwar district.

Speaking to media, DSP, Tijara, Kushal Singh said, "On Thursday(September 17) a case was registered, a married woman was going with her nephew to give someone money on credit. When they were returning after giving money, then on a hill, they were stopped by six persons."



"They misbehaved with the woman and assaulted her nephew. They held them captive after which one person raped the woman while others sexually assaulted her. They also made a video and circulated it on social media," he said.

"The victim narrated her ordeal to her husband and then a complaint was lodged with the police. Out of the six accused, two have been arrested so far," he added.

The search is on to nab the absconding accused. (ANI)

