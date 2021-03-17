Woman gangraped in front of husband in Rajasthan's Baran

Baran (Rajasthan) [India], March 16 (ANI): A woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband in Rajasthan's Baran district last week, police informed on Monday.

The victim was returning late Saturday evening, along with her husband, from Kamkheda Dham in Jhalawar district when five people on bikes intercepted their vehicle on the National Highway 90 and the victim's husband was held hostage.



The husband was tied with the victim's saree and she was raped in front of him. As per the police, the accused included the brother of the victim's ex-husband.

Vineet Bansal, the Superintendent of Police, said, "The hands and feet of the victim's husband were tied when the police arrived at the spot. The younger brother of her ex-husband is one of the accused."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

