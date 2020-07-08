Woman gets stranded in river waters in Jammu, rescued by SDRF, police

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 8 (ANI): A woman was rescued by police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) after she was stuck on the banks of Tawi river in Jammu.

She had gone to graze her cattle when the water level of the river suddenly rose, leaving her stranded.

A team of SDRF and police responded to the situation. They pulled her out of the submerged portion of the bank in a boat. (ANI)

