Woman gives birth to baby after deboarding Shramik train in Jhansi

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): A woman hailing from Uttar Pradesh, who was heading to Kanpur in a Shramik special train, made an emergency stop at Jhansi on Wednesday afternoon and gave birth to a baby boy.

Twenty-one-year-old Rajini Nishad deboarded the train at 2 pm due to labour pain and was brought to Divisional Railway Hospital (DRH) by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff where she delivered the baby, as per a statement by the Railways.

Both the newborn and the mother are in good health.

Meanwhile, the lockdown, imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, has been extended till May 31. (ANI)

