Woman Head Constable becomes first Delhi Police officer to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing missing children

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Head Constable Seema Dhaka, posted at Samaypur Badli Police station, has become the first Delhi Police officer to get an out-of-turn (OTP) promotion for tracing missing children under the incentive scheme announced by Delhi Police.



As per the official statement by Delhi Police, Dhaka has traced as many as 76 missing children and 56 of them are below the age of 14 years.

"She is the first police personnel of Delhi Police, who has been given OTP for tracing missing children under the incentive scheme. These missing children have been traced not only from Delhi but from other states as far as Punjab and West Bengal," police said.

Notably, in order to motivate the police personnel to trace or recover the children, who have gone missing from their home, Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava issued an incentive scheme on August 5 2020 to the effect that "...any Constable or Head Constable who recovers 50 or more missing children below the age of 14 years (15 children out of them of the age group less than eight years) within a period of 12 calendar months will be considered for the grant of out of turn promotion. Further, those who trace more than 15 children in the same period shall be given 'Asadharan Karya Puraskar." (ANI)

