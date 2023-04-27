Woman held captive at luxury hotel by staff, case filed: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): A 55-year-old woman accused a staffer of a luxury hotel in the national capital of holding her hostage after she complained about the poor services and sought more time to settle her bill.

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place in December, last year, during an event at the luxury hotel.

However, an FIR was filed on April 11 at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport police station, the sleuths informed.

The woman, in her complaint, said she was participating in 'Woman Economic Forum, a six-day event at the plush hotel, as a legal advisor. The event started on December 22. After the event concluded on December 31, the organisers expressed dissatisfaction over the quality of service and food provided by the hotel, the complaint stated.

"Despite the complaint, the organisers made an additional payment of Rs 25 lakh on December 31, 2022, while nformed the hotel that the balance would be paid on January 1, 2023, after reviewing all the bills and adjusting the advance payment," the complaint stated.

The complainant said her organisation had identified some discrepancies in the bill and sought additional time to review the invoices.

The woman added in her complaint that the organisation had already paid 80 per cent of the bill, and needed more time to pay the balance.

"The next day, while she was leaving the hotel with the event coordinator, she sensed a hotel staff is following her. As she climbed into the car, a few persons intercepted her," said an officer of Delhi Police.

"At this, the woman went back to the hotel where she was intimidated by the staff, who told her that they will not allow her to step outside until the remaining payment of Rs 20 lakh is made," the officer added.

The police informed further that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in this regard.

However, no arrest has been made yet in connection with the matter. (ANI)