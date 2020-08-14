Tamanna Jahan, accused of issuing COVID-19 challans after impersonating as Assistant sub-inspector. (Photo/ANI)
Woman held for posing as cop, issuing COVID-19 norm violation challans in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2020 18:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A woman has been arrested for allegedly impersonating as Assistant Sub-Inspector and issuing challans for violating COVID-19 norms, said Delhi police on Thursday.
The lady, identified as Tamanna Jahan, was arrested in Tilak Nagar area while issuing challans.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

