Woman held for stealing valuables in Mumbai's Kandivali, 70 gms gold seized

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Kandivali police have arrested a woman on Sunday who allegedly used to steal valuables from households with elderly couples living alone, according to the police.



"The plaintiff is an elderly couple who used to live alone. The children of the couple are settled in Singapore now. Around 1.5 months ago, the couple had hired a maid for their household work. Gradually, while working at their home, she got to know where they used to store the money, gold and other valuables. Days ago, she fled from their house stealing their valuables. When the couple got to know about the robbery, they filed the complaint at the police station," said Ravi Adane, a senior police inspector.

The police have also recovered 70 gm gold from the accused. "We filed the case immediately. Our team launched search operations. As soon as our team apprehended the accused maid, she accepted the crime. She had stolen 70 gms of gold and other valuables which has been seized from the accused," he added. (ANI)

