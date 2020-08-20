Woman, her kids went missing in Andhra's West Godavari, locals suspect suicide

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A woman along with her two children went missing since Tuesday in West Godavari district, police said.

Kovvuru town inspector MVSN Murty said the locals suspect that the three might have jumped into the river but nobody saw them committing suicide.

"Parimi Sunita (50), her son Phani Kumar and daughter Lakshmi Aparna belong to Pasivedala village in West Godavari district. The Head of the family Parimi Narasaiah has died on August 16 due to coronavirus. Three family members took the coronavirus test on August 17. However, they went missing from last midnight. Their car is found near road cum rail bridge on river Godavari at Kovvuru," Murty told ANI.

"The police filed a missing case. The police could not search for the bodies in the river, due to the flood. However, they alerted the irrigation officials whether any bodies are found washed away in the river. Till now, no bodies have been found anywhere in the river," he said. (ANI)

