Woman IAS officer, sister attacked in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): A woman IAS officer of Haryana cadre Rani Nagar and her sister were attacked by an unknown person with an iron rod at her residence here on Saturday.

The incident took place near Ghanta Ghar police station limits of Ghaziabad. Police said that it is registering a report on the basis of the investigation.

On her personal Twitter account, the IAS officer shared the details of the incident.

"I would like to inform all of you, that I Rani Nagar daughter Shri Ratan Singh Nagar resident of Ghaziabad, Badalpur Tehsil Dadri district Gautam Budh Nagar, that on May 30, 2020, between about 9-10 pm, I and my sister Reema Nagar were standing at the gate of our residence in Ghaziabad," she tweeted.

"At that time, a person came from B-96 New Panchvati Colony in Ghaziabad and came towards our residence's gate. The person tried to hit me on my head with an iron rod ... I managed to move away. After that the person hit my sister with the iron rod on her leg causing her injury," Nagar said.

Due to the injury at present my sister is unable to walk, the IAS officer said. Rani Nagar also shared images of the injury mark on her sister's leg which she claimed were caused by the attack with the iron rod. (ANI)

